Obituary: Junious David Hill

Junious David Hill was born in Marvell, Arkansas, to J.A. Hill and Dorothy Evelyn Vining.

He attended Good Luck School from first through eighth grade, and Marvell High School nineth through twelfth grade. He attended Arkansas Tech College and graduated from the University of Arkansas 1963.

He married Linda McElroy in 1961. Their children are son David McElroy Hill and daughter Jayneann Ashley Hill. He moved to Arizona in 1976 and moved back to Arkansas in 1990. Health reasons forced a move back to Arizona in 1999. His wife Linda passed away in 2012. He married Carolyn Griffin in 2018 in Prescott, Arizona.

He fought a cancer battle valiantly, but graduated into the arms of Jesus his Savior on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at home.

Services are: visitation at Bob Neal Funeral Home in Marvell, AR on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon; graveside service at Turner Cemetery in Turner, AR at 2 p.m.; memorial service at Willow Hills Southern Baptist Church in Prescott, AZ on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Griffin Hill of Prescott, AZ, son David Mac (Kirsten) of Williston ND, daughter Ashley Hill of Chandler AZ, stepsons David Barnes (Rose) of Evergreen CO, and Richard Brubaker (Ashley) of Mesa, AZ, seven grandchildren and five step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.