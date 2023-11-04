OFFERS
Obituary: Jessie Ann Kraft

Jessie Ann Kraft. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2023 7:57 p.m.

Jessie Ann Kraft ran into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 10, 2023, in Prescott, Arizona. Jessie was 77 years old.

Jessie Ann Charles was born Feb. 1, 1946 to Celba Leroy Charles and Joan Beryl Charles in Cambridge, England. She grew up in a military family, thus moving between the UK and the US every four years.

While living in Biloxi, Mississippi, she met William Kraft in September of 1965. A short courtship developed into a long and very strong marriage that lasted 57 years. Not only was she a wonderful wife, but she was a loving mother, a beloved grandmother, a cherished sister, and a precious friend.

Jessie is survived by her loving husband, William Kraft, her two daughters, Nina Kraft and Sherri Caspers, her three grandsons Billy Kraft, Tristan Caspers, and Toby Caspers, son-in-law Chris Caspers, two brothers Clifford Allen Charles, and David Thomas Moore, and so very many cousins and friends.

Although her departure has left a huge hole that cannot be filled, heaven has gained one of the most beautiful, strong, loving humans to have ever existed.

Those of us who were blessed to be touched by her, understand that her life and the imprint she left on our hearts, exceed the quantity of time that she was on this earth.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Prescott Area Shelter Services, www.prescottshelters.org/

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

