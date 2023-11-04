OFFERS
Obituary: George Allen Krapf

George Allen Krapf. (Courtesy)

George Allen Krapf. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2023 8:23 p.m.

George Allen Krapf, 84, passed away at home Oct. 11, 2023. He was born Jan. 15, 1939 in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

George moved to North Dakota, and when he was 7 he moved to California. Known by many as Al, or “Big Al”, George graduated from Hawthorne High School, served two years on a Navy Destroyer Tender with his brother Kenny, attended Cal Western University, married Vickie and had three children.

In the early 1980’s he moved to Prescott, Arizona where he met and married Mary Alice and has lived here ever since — he built their first home out of logs complete with a windmill for water. As a child and up until death he was rescuing people, old cars and injured animals. He once brought an orphaned skunk hidden in his pocket to a family Christmas dinner... not unusual behavior for him. He could fix cars, houses, pumps, and people — he was constantly helping. He found an old fire engine, repaired it and helped form the Williamson Valley Fire Department. He was loved, respected and will forever be remembered for playing the father role in the lives of many. He was physically and mentally very strong and always fought for what he believed was right.

His father, brother and mother preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Mary Alice Muckerman, sons Jeffrey and Leonard, daughter Amanda, three sisters Muriel, Karen and Sharon, many grandchildren, and so many others fortunate enough to know him.

A celebration of life will be held at Williamson Valley Fire Station 91, 15450 N. Williamson Valley Rd., at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home of Prescott, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.

