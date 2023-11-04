Obituary: Barbara Ore
Originally Published: November 4, 2023 8:15 p.m.
Barbara Ore was born in Scotland on June, 29, 1943. In the early morning of October 19, 2023, she put her soul in the hands of our Lord.
She had a wonderful life with family & friends. She is survived by her son William Hazeldine, many nieces, nephews & her sister-in-law. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star in Prescott.
