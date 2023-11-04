Colleges at the Capitol

The leaders from all 10 of Arizona’s Community College districts — including Dr. Lisa Rhine, third from right, met with Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, recently to share highlights of the work that colleges are doing. The discussion centered around the impact that community colleges provide as an economic driver for Arizonans. Arizona’s fully accredited community colleges are the most traditional entry point for underserved students and bring economic vitality to communities that embrace their mission and services. (Yavapai College/Courtesy)