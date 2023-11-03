World Series winners will collect half a million in bonuses each

The World Series may be the grand prize for Major League Baseball players, but winning also comes with an added monetary incentive that's worth more than just a glance.

There is a pool of money that will be received by the players that is taken from the specific playoff gate receipts. This amount consists of 60% of the receipts from the first two games of the Wild Card round, three games of the Division Round, four games of the League Championship, and first four games of the World Series.

The Texas Rangers are set to receive that grand prize, and though it's still unclear how much that sum will be, past results show that it'll likely hover close to $500,000 per player.

Last year, that sum totaled $107.5 million and each of the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros received a record-high of $516,337 on top of their championship rings.

This was smaller in past years, but still well within the six-figure range. The 2017 Astros each received $438,901, which was the record before its 2022 iteration broke it.

The 2021 Braves received nearly $400,000 per person, though this was divided between more people than the 2022 Astros.

And the World Series champions aren't the only ones who received a solid payday. In 2022, the four teams that made the League Championship Series all received at least six-figure sums.

While the Astros received over half-a-million dollars, the Philadelphia Phillies, who finished runner-up, scored nearly $300,000 per player.

