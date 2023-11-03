World Series winners will collect half a million in bonuses each

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sources: Major banks having challenges with deposits today P-51 photo gift Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority moves to E-Keys for rapid access systems YCSO Weekend Roundup: Old dynamite found in Cornville CWAG Zoom presentation is at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner set for Nov. 11 at Elks Lodge Governor moves to help convicted felons chance to vote again; Sen. Bennett: ‘That’s not going to fly’ Yavapai County supervisors work to prioritize final $3.3M in 'unassigned' ARPA funds Angel Quilts donates some 30 quilts blessed at St. Luke’s to Birthing Center New roundabout laws are in effect statewide, Chino Valley Police warn

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

World Series winners will collect half a million in bonuses each

Colin Salao
Originally Published: November 3, 2023 3:59 p.m.

The World Series may be the grand prize for Major League Baseball players, but winning also comes with an added monetary incentive that's worth more than just a glance.

There is a pool of money that will be received by the players that is taken from the specific playoff gate receipts. This amount consists of 60% of the receipts from the first two games of the Wild Card round, three games of the Division Round, four games of the League Championship, and first four games of the World Series.

The Texas Rangers are set to receive that grand prize, and though it's still unclear how much that sum will be, past results show that it'll likely hover close to $500,000 per player.

Related: Mark Cuban Promotes Former MLB Player’s Inspiring Trade Deadline Story

Last year, that sum totaled $107.5 million and each of the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros received a record-high of $516,337 on top of their championship rings.

This was smaller in past years, but still well within the six-figure range. The 2017 Astros each received $438,901, which was the record before its 2022 iteration broke it.

The 2021 Braves received nearly $400,000 per person, though this was divided between more people than the 2022 Astros.

Related: Photos show grim ending to New York Yankees’ dreadful season

And the World Series champions aren't the only ones who received a solid payday. In 2022, the four teams that made the League Championship Series all received at least six-figure sums.

While the Astros received over half-a-million dollars, the Philadelphia Phillies, who finished runner-up, scored nearly $300,000 per player.

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: