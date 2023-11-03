Why one company is trying to make electric cars noisier

A common complaint with electric cars is their "silence." Electric cars are not powered by gas or diesel internal combustion engines, the source of the sweet sounding rumble of engine and exhaust notes.

Although manufacturers like Porsche and Audi have come up with creative solutions for this problem, this predicament was sad for Borla, a well-known manufacturer of loud performance exhaust systems.

During the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show this week, Borla showed off what it found to be a solution. Dubbed the "Active Performance Sound" system, the performance exhaust specialists use a 300-watt amplifier and dual 6x9 inch speakers that are fitted beneath the rear of the car.

Once installed, this system allows Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E owners to "experience" what their cars would sound like if they had a V8 motor, like their model names suggest.

According to Borla, the various components in this system connect to the car's computer and collect data like throttle position, RPM, and wheel speed to adjust the amount of noise coming out, depending on how hard you are driving.

What's more, the system is customizable and comes pre-loaded with different sound profiles from cars like Ford's Mustang GT 5.0L, the Mustang Shelby GT500, the Dodge Charger SRT 392 and the Chevrolet Corvette. Additionally, Borla plans on offering more than just regular engine sounds with its system, as it will allow its users to access an ever-expanding sound library that include the likes of jet fighters or "sci-fi propulsion noises."

Borla says that its Active Performance Sound for EV has won the "Best New Electric Vehicle Product" by SEMA for 2023. The system is currently available on Borla's website for the Mustang Mach-E for $1,606.99, with kits for the F-150 Lightning EV to follow next month and more to come soon.

