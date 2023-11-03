This isn't a new bull market - Here's the test the S&P 500 needs to pass first

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Judge Hancock to resign from Yavapai County Superior Court Sources: Major banks having challenges with deposits today P-51 photo gift Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority moves to E-Keys for rapid access systems YCSO Weekend Roundup: Old dynamite found in Cornville CWAG Zoom presentation is at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner set for Nov. 11 at Elks Lodge Governor moves to help convicted felons chance to vote again; Sen. Bennett: ‘That’s not going to fly’ Yavapai County supervisors work to prioritize final $3.3M in 'unassigned' ARPA funds Angel Quilts donates some 30 quilts blessed at St. Luke’s to Birthing Center

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This isn't a new bull market - Here's the test the S&P 500 needs to pass first

Daniel Kuhn
Originally Published: November 3, 2023 4:56 p.m.

In this sneak peek from Action Alerts PLUS investing club, team member Bob Lang shared his analysis on the S&P 500 as stocks rally on a weaker-than-expected jobs report and a less hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.

Related: Jobs report shows marked slowdown; jobless rate highest since January

FULL VIDEO TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

BOB LANG: Well, it's really been a really nice oversold rally here. Last Friday, just go back a week from a week ago, we were pretty oversold. And now we're just to the opposite end. We're really overbought here right now. A huge rally off of those lows, J.D. , from 4,100. Close to 260 handles on the S&P 500. That's unprecedented in a five-day period.

So, again, we've gone from oversold to overbought. Now, does this mean that the coast is clear and we're into a new bull market? Probably not yet. You got to see a trend develop. And a trend of higher highs and higher lows is something that we look for. These V bottoms that we actually haven't had recently, but we do have here over the past couple of weeks, are a little bit concerning because it requires a lot of short covering people who have been short the market for quite a while, they come in there and step in and start buying.

And then other buyers come in and start piling in and you get some sort of a drift up like we've had in the past three, four days. So I think it's important to hold that 4,100 level that we talked about last week, J.D. . But as of right now, 4,400 was a level that S&P 500 couldn't penetrate more recently back to the beginning of October. So that's going to be the test to the upside.

J.D. DURKIN: So Bob, a quick follow up here. Even if we are overbought, as you indicate, do you take solace knowing that the S&P is no longer below at least the 200-day moving average? At least as of right now, we're above it, and above it by quite some margin.

BOB LANG: Yeah. And so that 200-day moving average is a market that we talked about last week, J.D. , is the fact that big institutions look at that moving average as an important place where they decide to make important investing decisions. And so the big investors come in and start supporting the market at the 200-day moving average. It gives us much more comfort in knowing that level is going to hold on another test back down to that area.

But as it is, what I'd like to see is a series of higher highs and higher lows. So as we reach an overbought reading, as we are in right now, I'd like to see market pull back to somewhere between that low of 4,100 and wherever the crest is going to be before we start pulling back. I don't if it's right now if it's 4355 or 4360. If we make a higher low somewhere in between there in the next four to seven days and we start heading right back up again, then I'm going to be convinced that we can go much higher.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: