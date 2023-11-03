Sources: Major banks having challenges with deposits today

Banks across the country are alerting customers today, Nov. 3, that their deposits may be delayed due to a problem processing transactions.

ABC15 reported that customers at Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo have complained of issues on Friday morning, according to Downdetector.

Smaller banks and credit unions are not having the same problems, sources have confirmed.

An industry source told CNN that the issue appears to be related to the Automated Clearing House (ACH), which is a network for processing transactions. The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

In a message to customers on Friday, Bank of America and Wells Fargo said some deposits may be temporarily delayed.

The message said the deposits from Friday may be delayed due to an “issue impacting multiple financial institutions.”

“Your accounts remain secure, and your balance will be updated as soon as the deposit is received,” the Bank of America message stated. “You do not need to take any action.”

Media sources, including The Daily Courier, are working to get comments from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury Department; sources however were not immediately available, and the banks did not provide further comments.