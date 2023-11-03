Jobs report shows marked slowdown as UAW strike, uncertain outlook tame hiring, lift unemployment rate

Updated at 8:41 am EDT

The U.S. economy added fewer-than-expected new jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday, as the impact of the United Autoworkers Union strike and a slowdown in hiring bumped the headline unemployment rate to the highest level of the year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said a new new 150,000 jobs were created in the month of October, down form the downwardly-revised total of 297,000 recorded in September and the three-month average of 266,000.

Average hourly earnings were up just 0.2% from the previous month, the lowest since February of 2022, while the year-on-year gain was pegged at 4.1%, just modestly ahead of the Street consensus forecast but still the slowest pace for 2023.

The headline unemployment rate, meanwhile, nudged to 3.9% from 3.8% following the release, marking the highest level of the year, a level that could support the Federal Reserve's position that a notable labor market slowdown is likely required for it to return inflation to its 2% target and declare the end of its rate hiking cycle.

U.S. equity futures surged higher following the data release, with contacts tied to the S&P 500 priced for a 19 point opening bell gain and those linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 147 point advance. The tech-focused Nasdaq was marked 50 points higher.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were marked 8 basis points lower at 4.574%, extending the paper's three-day decline to around 45 basis points, while 2-year notes were pegged 10 basis points lower at 4.907%.

The now 'data dependent' Fed, which is keeping its options open on potential rate hikes over the next two meetings in December and January, will be keenly-focused on jobs and inflation releases over the coming week.

"We remain committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal and to keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday. "Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-potential growth and some softening of labor market conditions."

Data from earlier this week, however, seems to suggest only a modest cooling in the broader labor market, with ADP's National Employment report showing a weaker-than-expected addition of 113,000 private sector jobs last month, while noting workers remaining in their roles saw the smallest year-over-year pay increase, at 5.7%, since October of 2021.

“In all, October's numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it's still enough to support strong consumer spending, said ADP's chief economist Nela Richardson.

Weekly applications for new jobless benefits, meanwhile, have crept modestly higher, to a four-week average of 210,000, according to the Labor Department's most-recent tally.

Layoffs, however, appear to have slowed, with Challenger Gray reporting 36,836 announced job cuts over the month of October, down from more than 47,000 in September, while the BLS noted in its September Job Openings and Labor Turnover report Tuesday that around 9.55 million positions went unfilled in September, suggesting demand for new hires remains elevated into the autumn months.

Another wrinkle for this month's report is the impact of the United Autoworkers Union's 45-day strike against the Detroit 3 carmakers, which ended earlier this week.

The BLS has said that around 30,000 UAW workers were off the job when it conducted its survey last month, a figure that could exaggerate declines in the manufacturing portion of the October reading, while flattering gains for November.