Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $60 off right now, a record-low price

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Apple’s latest generation of AirPods Pro didn’t change the compact, comfortable design or the more feature-filled case—the changes were less perceived with a simple swap to a USB-C port and an extra coat of durability against sweat.

Still, though, AirPods Pro second-generation with USB-C succeeds as the best earbuds for iPhone users. And right now, Amazon’s discounting them as we head into the weekend by 24% to just $190.

Prime members, of course, score free, fast shipping, and this discount is a full $59 off the $249 price tag, representing a new all-time low for Apple’s latest earbuds. So, whether you’ve been eyeing AirPods Pro or have it on a shopping list for a loved one, you can score them now and beat the holiday rush.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C, $190 (was $249) at Amazon

Like the original AirPods Pro second-generation, this updated release keeps a compact design with shorter stems that can be squeezed and held for controlling playback or listening modes. In our testing, it’s an easier way to control your audio that affords more precision than simply tapping the left or right earbud.

Additionally, to get the best fit in your ear, you can get four sizes of ear-tips in the box and can conduct an “ear tip fit test” in Settings on your iPhone after setup. True to the earbuds, which are known for their convenience features, you’ll simply flip the lid open, hold it near your iPhone, and follow the splash screen that appears.

The charging case is still plenty compact with a keen ability to fit in smaller pockets, but it’s also packed with features. For starters, it can be charged via MagSafe, Qi-enabled wireless charging, an Apple Watch charging puck, or via cord through the USB-C port. Apple does include a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box as well.

With a set of speakers built-in and Apple’s U1 chip for location, you can ping AirPods Pro via the FindMy app and even locate it in a similar fashion to AirTags. This way, when you’ve misplaced the case you can use your iPhone to get turn-by-turn directions. There is also a spot for a lanyard built into the right side of the case for those ultra-prone to misplacing things.

AirPods Pro still offer excellent playback for any genre, with a broad soundstage and crisp notes all around. They also support Spatial Audio with head-tracking for deeper immersion when listening. You can also pick from three listening modes, including the expected pairing of active noise canceling and adaptive transparency.

The third listening mode—Adaptive Audio—blends the two together intelligently but can also listen to differentiate when you’re speaking to allow you to have that conversation without needing to remove AirPods Pro. It’s pretty great, and you can read our full thoughts on that listening mode, here. Simply, it’s a game-changer for travel.

As with most Amazon sales, there is no telling how long this 24% discount will stick around, so if you’re sold on AirPods Pro you can score them for just $190 on Amazon, here. Additionally, check out the best early Apple Black Friday deals you can shop right now, here.