Amazon's #1 newly released patio heater is on sale for $130 and it's already sold over 3,000 times

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio season is one of the best times of the year, whether you’re enjoying an after-work beverage, grabbing a bite to eat, or gathering around a fire pit with friends. However, don’t let dropping temperatures deter you from sitting under the night sky, instead, invest in an outdoor heater to prolong the use of your outdoor oasis.

Since there’s a chance the heater could be exposed to the elements, you’ll want to avoid electric cords and opt for one that uses a propane source that can quickly be shut off. The East Oak Patio Heater is an excellent choice that checks all the boxes. Plus, it’s the no.1 new release in Amazon’s outdoor heater category.

It’s currently on sale for $130, thanks to a coupon you can redeem before adding it to your cart. Unsurprisingly, it has been selling quickly with over 3,000 units being sold in the past 30 days alone. This is your sign to grab one (or two) for your own patio to ensure you and your guests are warm all night long.

East Oak Patio Heater, $130 (was $150) at Amazon

This outdoor space heater uses 48,000 BTU to heat up to an 18-foot diameter, which means everyone can reap the benefits even if you aren’t sitting directly under it. However, if you are sitting nearby, you can use the base as a side table to hold snacks and beverages. The user-friendly design has a one-touch ignite system that has it running in just five seconds, and there is a knob that allows you to adjust the amount of heat released.

It’s made of stainless steel that’s durable and made to last and only requires a standard propane tank (sold separately) to operate. For added safety, it has a tip-over protection feature that automatically shuts it off if it were to get knocked over, and the flames are contained inside a double-layer mesh design that’s topped with a round cover. But like any space heater, it shouldn’t be left unattended while it’s running and should be stored inside a garage or shed while it’s not being used.

Even though it’s a new item and doesn’t have tons of reviewers, there are still quite a few people who have given it a five-star rating. One person said it’s a “toasty addition to our patio” and added, “the heat and fire also help to keep bugs away.”

“I felt compelled to let everyone know that this is the easiest item to put together that I may have ever bought,” a second reviewer wrote. “It is packed with precision, the parts are easily identifiable, and the directions are top-notch. Took me about an hour to assemble by myself and it started on the first try!”

Once you have this outdoor patio heater as part of your setup, you’ll probably wonder how you lived without it. Now’s your chance to treat yourself to a warmer outdoor experience for just $130.