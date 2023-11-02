You have another chance to score a cheap flight deal for the holidays

While the time window to take advantage of booking your holiday travel early has now passed (several travel experts have recommended staying home for Thanksgiving if you have not booked a flight yet and do not have a pressing reason to be somewhere), several airlines are now launching last-minute sales for travel in December and January.

For those who book by the end of Thursday, Nov. 2 (as in, midnight today), budget airline Breeze Airways has the “Seriously Nice” sale offering $29 flights between several regional cities.

Those who live in Ohio will be able to score several routes to sunny destinations such as Orlando, Tampa and the Southwest Florida International Airport (RWK) on the Gulf Coast from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) for $29 while travelers based in Virginia can score the same deal for flights between airports in Norfolk and Richmond and Tampa.

It's not too late to book your holiday travel. Mario Tama&solGetty

Need some sun this winter? Here are some cheap flights you can book

The $32 promotion includes flights to Tampa and Palm Beach from Charleston while the $39 price range includes flights between Orlando and Charleston, Southwest Florida and New Orleans as well as Tampa and Pittsburgh.

All prices refer to a one-way fare and must be booked for travel between Jan. 16 and 31, 2024. Depending on where one needs to go, the promotion also includes one-way fare deals ranging from $50 to $99 — the most expensive price range in the promotion includes cross-country flights from Norfolk to Las Vegas as well as a route from Richmond to San Francisco.

And for those looking to travel internationally, Delta Air Lines DAL has the “Flight Deals You’ll Fall For” sale that includes a $673 or 50,000-mile and $45 flight from Atlanta to Spain’s Barcelona and a $627 or 52,000-mile and $43 flight from New York’s JFK to Ireland’s Dublin.

‘Escape the cold, visit cool destinations during shoulder seasons’

Domestic flights part of the promotion include $188 flights from Atlanta to Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a $198 or 17,000-mile and $12 flight from Austin to to Las Vegas.

For those looking for some (domestic) sun, Delta has domestic fares to Hawaii’s Kona on Hawaii’s Big Island and Honolulu on Oahu from Los Angeles and San Francisco for under $400. For this sale, each low fare is subject to its own specific dates that generally range from late November to early December or early January — one will not be able to score these cheap deals during peak holiday season in the last two weeks of the year.

At the same time, Delta’s promotion is more of a rolling winter sale in which new low fares to different destinations will consistently drop although some planning and advance commitment is required to take advantage of the lowest prices.

“Whether you're looking for hot deals to escape the cold, visit cool destinations during shoulder seasons or planning a cozy seasonal trip, there are so many reasons to take advantage of autumn and winter travel,” Delta’s wrote on its website of the sale first reported by Travel and Leisure.