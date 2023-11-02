OFFERS
Yavapai County considers using $1.5M in ARPA money for Del Rio Springs Ranch State Park Del Rio Springs significant for history of Arizona Territory, railroads, water Nguyen stalling bill enacting exceptions to confession disclosures HUSD collecting feedback on district restructuring for next year Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers' military service stories, photos

Toyota reinvented a beloved classic and it looks incredible

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 6:15 p.m.

The SEMA show is a unique event on the auto show calendar, as it allows both car modification specialists and car manufacturers alike to go above and beyond with unique custom cars that celebrate individuality over succumbing to the needs of the typical car buyer.

Japanese automotive giant Toyota TM is no stranger to this show, and the centerpiece they brought this year is a custom machine built on a beloved model from their storied history.

Meet the 'FJ Bruiser'

Nicknamed the "FJ Bruiser," this custom off-roader is the work of a small team at Toyota Motorsports. According to their garage team manager Marty Schwerter, this machine was made to commemorate the return of the Toyota Land Cruiser to the U.S. market, and that it only made sense to build such a machine.

The green Bruiser is built using the body off of a 1966 pickup model of the Land Cruiser; known internally and by enthusiasts as the FJ45, but underneath its old skin is where things get modern and more interesting.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Toyota Motorsports team put together a custom tube-frame chassis that would allow them to fit modern off-road modifications such as a custom drivetrain by Currie and Advanced Adapter Atlas, a custom suspension featuring Fox shocks and Eibach springs, 42 inch off-road tires and a tank-like track system by CAMSO that can put the car in "tank mode" in the off-chance that the FJ Bruiser gets stuck.

Inside, plaid patterned racing seats were fitted to pay tribute to the original FJ, and is also accompanied by a period-correct Jackie Stewart championship steering wheel.

The party piece of the off-roader is under the hood. Toyota needed a special motor for this beast, so they fitted it with a modified 725 horsepower V8 engine that is used in Toyota's entries in NASCAR that produces a lot of noise through a custom exhaust system.

More Technology:

“This build is iconic, one-of-a-kind, and, let’s face it, totally radical looking,” said Toyota marketing vice president Mike Tripp. “It’s a reminder of what Land Cruiser has always been; a vehicle built to take you as far as your imagination will allow.”

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

