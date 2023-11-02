Starbucks surges as stronger-than-expected U.S. sales power Q4 earnings beat

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County considers using $1.5M in ARPA money for Del Rio Springs Ranch State Park Del Rio Springs significant for history of Arizona Territory, railroads, water Nguyen stalling bill enacting exceptions to confession disclosures HUSD collecting feedback on district restructuring for next year Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Starbucks surges as stronger-than-expected U.S. sales power Q4 earnings beat

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 10:20 a.m.

Starbucks SBUX posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, powered by a solid U.S. sales and ticket price increases in the U.S., sending shares sharply higher in pre-market trading.

Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, rose 39% from last year to $1.06 per share, topping the Street consensus forecast of 97 cents per share.

Group revenues, Starbucks said, were up 11.8% to a record $9.4 billion, again besting analysts' estimates of a $9.29 billion tally. North America comparable sales were up 8% from last year, Starbucks said, while comps in China surprised with a 5% boost in the post-Covid era, but slowed notably from the 46% growth rate recorded over the three months ending in June.

Globally, same store sales were up 8%, besting the Street consensus forecast of a 6.6% gain.

"We finished our fourth quarter and full fiscal year strong, delivering on the higher end of our full-year guidance. Our Reinvention is moving ahead of schedule, fueling revenue growth, efficiency and margin expansion,” said CEO Laxman Narasimhan. “Notably, we continue to see the positive impact of our Reinvention on our partner and customer experiences, proof points that we can continue to create, grow and strengthen our business while creating value for all."

"As we enter the current year, in the face of macro uncertainty, we remain confident in the momentum throughout our business and headroom globally," he added. "We expect sustained momentum throughout the company for years to come."

Starbucks shares were marked 7.28% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $98.00 each.

  • Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: