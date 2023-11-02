P-51 photo gift

Local resident Seymour Petrovsky recently gifted a photo of an iconic fighter aircraft to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University College of Aviation in honor of Petrovsky’s son, Cliff Petrovsky, who died four years ago. The gift profiles the P-51, The Reaper, “the most outstanding fighter aircraft during D-Day in Europe,” Petrovsky said. He noted that Cliff purchased the picture years ago “with me in mind,” because he knew of his father’s interest in building model planes and his service during the Korean episode with a fighter squadron of P-51s. ERAU’s College of Aviation’s Industrial Advisory Board recently conducted an unveiling of the picture during a reception for the recent OctoberWest homecoming activities.
(Seymour Petrovsky and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University/Courtesy)