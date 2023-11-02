OFFERS
Oprah’s anticipated ‘favorite things’ list is here, and it has 100+ classic and unexpected gift ideas

Natalia Finnis-Smart
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 midnight

Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things list is finally here, and it’s safe to say we’re excited about this year’s gift ideas for your friends, family, and even yourself. The acclaimed roundup features exciting new products from small businesses as well as tried-and-true items that consistently show up on Oprah’s list, like Spanx’s Air Essentials line, Telfar totes, Honest Baby Holiday Pajamas, and PeeperSpecs frames. Overall, you’ll find a wide variety of gifts across tons of categories, like fashion, home, and food, to suit nearly every interest.

When it comes to Oprah’s gift guide, she breaks her selections into smaller categories to help you narrow down your search, so you can click to specific sections, like Wellness and Cozy, or scroll through the entire list of over 100 picks. To make holiday shopping extra convenient, all of Oprah’s recommendations are available on Amazon, where Prime members can get fast free shipping.

To ring in the festive season and make your gift shopping much easier, we’ve rounded up our top eight picks that’ll be sure to brighten just about anyone’s holiday season.

Rebecca Allen All Weather Boots, $265 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Stay warm this holiday with these Rebecca Allen boots. The ankle-high style features a sturdy rubber-made outsole, elevated heel, and snug flannel interior, ideal for colder weather. Choose from black, cream, and nude to complement your fashion-forward outfit or gift to someone else. Oprah says: “I love her boots to go with jumpsuits, long skirts, dresses, and then as gifts for friends!”

Sophistiplate x Meg Quinn Charcuterie Board With Placement Map, $75 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

This round charcuterie board by Sofistiplate is the perfect housewarming gift for someone’s next holiday soiree. The wood tray features various etched drawings delicately designed across the board as well as an ergonomic handle to make serving delicious snacks for guests effortless. Oprah explains: “The family behind this wood board partnered with a food stylist to create a ‘map’ of where to put everything.”

Isle Of Us Yule Love This Christmas Cookie Kit, $39 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Have fun this holiday with this Isle of Us Holiday Cookie Kit, which can be a fun family activity as you celebrate this festive time of year. The delicious set features Christmas tree-shaped cookies, colorful frosting, and decorative sprinkles. Oprah says: “If you like decorating cookies, but not so much the baking, take a look at one of these Christmas and Hanukkah kits.”

Telfar Shopping Bag, Medium - Purple, $202 at Amazon

Get It.

Add to someone’s handbag collection with this stylish Telfar double-strapped purse that includes a functional magnetic clasp, a protective drawstring bag, and the brand’s signature emblem across the front. Oprah says: “The Queens-born designer behind this It Bag is a star, and his faux-leather unisex tote is big enough to hold a laptop and gets oohs and aahs on city streets.”

Etu Home Crock and Utensil Set, $80 (was $120) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Treat them to a kitchenware upgrade with this Etu Home Crock and Utensil Set that includes must-have cooking essentials, such as a wooden spatula, tasting spoon, and honey dripper that’s great for topping sweet treats. The collection comes in a matching clay jar and is wrapped with a bow. Oprah says: “A little bit of Europe that’s capital-G gorgeous on your countertop.”

Softies Solid Marshmallow Reverse Seam Crew Neck Lounge Set, $139 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Get cozy in this Softies Marshmallow Reverse Seam Loungewear Set that’s great for staying warm indoors and enjoying your favorite hot beverage. The two-piece style includes a long sleeve crewneck top and matching ankle-length, drawstring pants that shoppers say are “insanely soft.” Oprah says: “Loungewear is my favorite way to dress—the softer, the better.”

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven, Shallot, 1.75 Quarts, $300 at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Bake tasty holiday bread ahead of holiday hosting with this Enameled Cast Iron Oven by Le Creuset. The kitchenware piece features a lowered base holder and a dome-style lid that captures and distributes heat to create delicious-tasting baked goods. Oprah says: “You know how I feel about bread, so I was very happy to see this enameled cast-iron piece that brings brick-oven baking to a home oven.”

Lands Downunder All-Season, Italian Lilac Herringbone Throw, $110 (was $138) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Decorate your space with this Herringbone Throw by Lands Downunder. This lilac-hued blanket is made from a cashmere-style cotton blend material and features woven tassel ends that provide an easy, decorative accent to any sofa, bed, or chair. Oprah says: “You’ll reach for this throw during the in-between seasons. Not too heavy or too light, not too big or too small (51 inches by 67 inches), and not too expensive—it’s the Goldilocks option.”

