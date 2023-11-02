Max is making changes to its Ad-Free subscription that users don't like

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is giving users a break from price increases for now, but it won’t come without a cost. The streaming giant has informed users via email that its Ad-Free plan, which is currently $15.99 a month, is getting a demotion regarding its features.

Starting on Dec. 5, which is the next billing cycle date, users with the Ad-Free plan will only be allowed to stream on two devices at the same time. Currently, users can stream up to three.

Also, users will be restricted to only watch their favorite titles in full HD. The current plan allows users to not only watch titles in full HD, but they can also watch select titles in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos.

In the email, Max also advertises a discount for its Ultimate plan to lessen the blow. Users can switch for $159.99 a year, which is about $40 less from its original price of $199.99 a year.

“With the Ultimate plan, you can: stream on 4 devices at once, watch in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos, and download up to 100 titles.” it said in the email.

Some customers are already baffled and unhappy about the changes, expressing outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@StreamOnMax charging more for 4K is a joke. Probably cancel all together at this rate. It’s the most expensive single streaming service yet is removing features #HBOMax — Burger (@burgermania87) November 2, 2023

Hi customer,



This is #HBOMax writing to let you know that, next month, your plan price will stay the same, but we will deliver less.



Thank you for your loyalty. pic.twitter.com/IRIv7NG0Fa — Aeroscout (@aeroscouting) November 2, 2023

HBO Max really just doesn't want to keep subscribers. They raised their price recently and today announce reducing the number of devices you can stream on and lower the quality you can access. All while their execs make record profits. Absolute greed and bullshit #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/yoXfifFwkc — Augie (@AugieDeer) November 2, 2023

The changes come during a year where a plethora of major streaming services such as Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc. have raised their prices. Max’s first price hike was in January, which increased its monthly prices by $1.

Following the price increase, in the second quarter of this year, the streaming giant’s parent company, Warner Bros., reported that Max, Discovery+ and HBO lost a total of 1.8 million subscribers after Discovery+ and HBO Max combined to form its new streaming service, Max, earlier this year.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer at Warner Bros., attributed the loss of subscribers to “overlapping subscriber bases between Max and Discovery+,” he said in an earnings call.