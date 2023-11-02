Max is making changes to its Ad-Free subscription that users don't like

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
P-51 photo gift Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority moves to E-Keys for rapid access systems YCSO Weekend Roundup: Old dynamite found in Cornville CWAG Zoom presentation is at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner set for Nov. 11 at Elks Lodge Governor moves to help convicted felons chance to vote again; Sen. Bennett: ‘That’s not going to fly’ Yavapai County supervisors work to prioritize final $3.3M in 'unassigned' ARPA funds Angel Quilts donates some 30 quilts blessed at St. Luke’s to Birthing Center New roundabout laws are in effect statewide, Chino Valley Police warn Yavapai County considers using $1.5M in ARPA money for Del Rio Springs Ranch State Park

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Max is making changes to its Ad-Free subscription that users don't like

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 8:52 p.m.

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, is giving users a break from price increases for now, but it won’t come without a cost. The streaming giant has informed users via email that its Ad-Free plan, which is currently $15.99 a month, is getting a demotion regarding its features.

Starting on Dec. 5, which is the next billing cycle date, users with the Ad-Free plan will only be allowed to stream on two devices at the same time. Currently, users can stream up to three.

Also, users will be restricted to only watch their favorite titles in full HD. The current plan allows users to not only watch titles in full HD, but they can also watch select titles in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos.

In the email, Max also advertises a discount for its Ultimate plan to lessen the blow. Users can switch for $159.99 a year, which is about $40 less from its original price of $199.99 a year.

“With the Ultimate plan, you can: stream on 4 devices at once, watch in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos, and download up to 100 titles.” it said in the email.

Some customers are already baffled and unhappy about the changes, expressing outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@StreamOnMax charging more for 4K is a joke. Probably cancel all together at this rate. It’s the most expensive single streaming service yet is removing features #HBOMax

— Burger (@burgermania87) November 2, 2023

Hi customer,

This is #HBOMax writing to let you know that, next month, your plan price will stay the same, but we will deliver less.

Thank you for your loyalty. pic.twitter.com/IRIv7NG0Fa

— Aeroscout (@aeroscouting) November 2, 2023

HBO Max really just doesn't want to keep subscribers. They raised their price recently and today announce reducing the number of devices you can stream on and lower the quality you can access. All while their execs make record profits. Absolute greed and bullshit #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/yoXfifFwkc

— Augie (@AugieDeer) November 2, 2023

The changes come during a year where a plethora of major streaming services such as Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc. have raised their prices. Max’s first price hike was in January, which increased its monthly prices by $1.

Following the price increase, in the second quarter of this year, the streaming giant’s parent company, Warner Bros., reported that Max, Discovery+ and HBO lost a total of 1.8 million subscribers after Discovery+ and HBO Max combined to form its new streaming service, Max, earlier this year.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer at Warner Bros., attributed the loss of subscribers to “overlapping subscriber bases between Max and Discovery+,” he said in an earnings call.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: