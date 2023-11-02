OFFERS
Las Vegas Strip brings back surprise music legend for F1 week

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 2:04 a.m.

The Las Vegas Strip over the past year has expanded its offerings of some of the most unique entertainment offered anywhere. The biggest conversation piece currently on the Strip is Sphere Entertainment's SPHR spectacular Sphere at the Venetian Resort on the Strip, which opened on Sept. 29, featuring huge rock band U2 performing its 25-show residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere.

Early performances have been attended by Hollywood stars such as Matt Damon and Orlando Bloom, music royalty like Paul McCartney, as well as corporate titans, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Related: Las Vegas Strip adds tickets to huge star’s sold-out residency

Sphere Entertainment has not revealed the next residency at the Sphere, though rumors have said that former One Direction member and popular solo artist Harry Styles might be the next performer at The Sphere after U2 departs. Jam band Phish has also been named in rumors, and U2 has hinted it would consider extending its residency.

New music venues open on the Strip

The next significant performance venue that's ready to open is Apollo Global Management's APO The Venetian Las Vegas' cabaret-style nightclub Voltaire, which is already selling out shows. After Voltaire opens, music fans can look forward to the inaugural weekend of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive featuring superstar singer Post Malone on Dec. 30-31 to celebrate the grand opening of the new hotel-casino, which finally opens its doors Dec. 13.

Voltaire debuts on Nov. 3 with International star singer Kylie Minogue having the honor of being the first headliner residency to take the stage. Minogue scheduled 20 shows on her residency, which sold out just hours after going on sale. Minogue and Voltaire surprised fans by releasing more tickets for fans to purchase after completing the venue's seating map.

The venue is already building a reputation for booking an eclectic list of performers as 90's pop superstar Christina Aguilera is scheduled to take the stage for shows Dec. 30, 31; Jan. 5, 6; Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10; March 1 and 2.

Minogue will also close out the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix entertainment on Nov. 18 along with DJ Jellybean Benitez at the exclusive and extravagant Amber Lounge F1 After Party at the Voltaire.

Tickets on the Amber Lounge website range from $1,000 for one general admission standing room ticket to much higher priced table prices of $2,500, $5,000, $8,800, $16,800, $25,000, $35,000, $50,000 and an even higher ultra VIP table with no price listed.

Nile Rodgers & Chic perform.

Shutterstock

Legendary performer set for F1 Grand Prix week shows

Legendary disco-funk performer Nile Rodgers & Chic, known for the Top 10 hits "Le Freak," "Everybody Dance," "Dance Dance Dance" and the No. 1 hit "Good Times", is joining the lineup of artists headlining The Venetian Las Vegas' cabaret-style nightclub Voltaire during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which runs on The Strip Nov. 16-18. Rodgers and Chic will perform shows at Voltaire the night before F1 begins on Nov. 15 and on the second day of the F1 Grand Prix on Nov. 17.

General admission standing room only tickets start at $170, while tables for two start at $640, and other table configurations run from $1,280 to $4,200. Tickets for all Voltaire shows are available at voltairelv.com.

Rodgers and Chic last performed in Las Vegas in August at T-Mobile Arena as an opening act for Duran Duran, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

