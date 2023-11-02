Jim Cramer says people who sold Meta, Amazon last week made a big mistake

In Jim Cramer's world, there are some stocks you just don't let go of.

The 'hold, don't trade' designation has only been given to a few stocks in Cramer's book — Nvidia NVDA being a prime example — but movement on a couple of blue chip stocks this week has the CNBC contributor peeved.

Related: Amazon earnings blast Street forecasts, but holiday sales outlook muted

"I cannot believe all the people who just a few days ago bailed on Amazon AMZN down to $117 and on Meta META down to $289," Cramer tweeted this week.

Amazon shares shot higher last week following a strong earnings beat, but worries about the company's muted holiday season outlook sent the stock lower for a short spell.

Despite the downturn being very brief, the stock is up more than 15% over the past five days, Cramer was disappointed in the reaction from investors who sold, who he thinks should know better.

"Honestly, it is so important just to keep a calmer head and not just be swept up in the tsunami of selling by scared people who haven't done the work. Take a look at what we bought today. All were just tossed," Cramer said.

Meanwhile, Meta stock also fell last week following its earnings release despite also reporting numbers that were ahead of expectations, and announcing plans to cut spending.

Group revenues were up 23.2%, the best growth rate in two years, to $34.15 billion while monthly and daily active users on it's 'Family of Apps', including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, rose 7% from last year.

Looking into the current quarter, Meta said it sees revenues in the region of $36.5 billion to $40 billion, a range that topped the Street forecast of $38 billion.

Unlike Amazon, however, Meta shares are continuing to feel negative market pressure, falling another 0.9% Thursday after the stock rallied 3% over the past five sessions.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.