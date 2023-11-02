Elon Musk on Ron Baron's $4 trillion Tesla market cap projection

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County considers using $1.5M in ARPA money for Del Rio Springs Ranch State Park Del Rio Springs significant for history of Arizona Territory, railroads, water Nguyen stalling bill enacting exceptions to confession disclosures HUSD collecting feedback on district restructuring for next year Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Elon Musk on Ron Baron's $4 trillion Tesla market cap projection

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 1:32 p.m.

Billionaire investment manager Ron Baron, a prominent Tesla TSLA bull, told MarketWatch Nov. 1 that he sees a path for Tesla's market cap to hit $4 trillion, an increase of more than six times the stock's current value. By 2025, Baron said, Tesla will be trading at $500 per share, more than double where the stock is today.

Baron, who has made roughly $5 billion in profits from Tesla thus far, said that he initially thought Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mission of converting the world to electric vehicles would fail. After several years of research, however, he "became convinced" that Musk would be successful, investing a little less than $400 million in the company in 2014.

Baron's firm has since made "about twenty times our money."

Related: Why Tesla stock is crumbling — and where it could go next

"We invested because I thought there was a big upside," he said. "I thought he was a brilliant guy. I still think that. We continue to work on our research in his company all the time."

This research involves understanding how a given business operates, what is special about that business and whether that unique factor can be replicated by other businesses. When it comes to Tesla, Baron is "convinced that people cannot do what they're doing."

His thesis for the company is that it will be far more than just a car or battery company: "Intel was inside of computers; it's going to be Tesla inside of cars. No one else can possibly compete."

Tesla's highly-anticipated Cybertruck will begin making deliveries in November.

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Musk, responding to Baron's $4 trillion projection, said he thinks it's a possibility.

"We do need to knock the ball out of the park several times to achieve that value," he wrote, "but I think we can."

Musk's bullish affirmation mimics a similar one he made in July during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call.

Several weeks previously, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, convinced of the value of Tesla's autonomous driving technology, projected that Tesla would be trading at $2,000 per share by 2027, an increase of roughly ten times the company's current value. Wood's uber-bullish projection has remained unchanged since April, despite volatility in the stock.

Related: Elon Musk On Tesla's Stock "10X-ing" as Cathie Wood Has Predicted

"I have very high confidence in the long-term value of Tesla, I see it, I really see a path to a 10x, maybe call it a 5x increase in the value of the company," Musk said in July. "Maybe a 10x. Where things go along the way, the trials and tribulations and the mood of the markets, one cannot predict."

Even after Tesla's weak third-quarter earnings which featured another quarter of falling gross margins, Ark Invest's Tasha Keeney explained that the basis of the company's high valuation for 2027 involves the enormous gross margins that will likely be associated with robotaxis.

"Our estimate for our 2027 price target is we think gross margins could be around 50%," Keeney said.

Shares of Tesla closed up 2.4% for the previous session, lifting another 3.5% in pre-market trading.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: