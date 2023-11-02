OFFERS
DoorDash says tip your delivery driver or risk cold pizza

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 2:02 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Thursday, November 2.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here's what we're watching on TheStreet today.

Investors are still digesting the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision. For the second straight month, the central bank left rates unchanged. This move stoked optimism that the Fed could be done raising rates in 2023.

Separately, Wall Street is looking ahead to Apple earnings, which come out after the market close today. Analysts are expecting to see a dip in the tech giant's third-quarter revenue due to slowing sales.

Meanwhile, if you're a lousy tipper, DoorDash is preparing to call you out on it. The company is now testing a pop-up message in its app that warns customers who choose not to tip of potentially slower service.

The message says, "Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered. Are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in a slower delivery."

According to DoorDash, 100% of tips go directly to Dashers, or the people who pick up and deliver your food. So, if a customer opts to leave off the tip, there's a good chance that order might get a little cold.

Federal tipped minimum wage is $2.13 an hour, but employers are required to make up the difference if a worker's tips don't bring their hourly salary up to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

In Q3, DoorDash reported a 27% bump in revenue compared to last year, with the total amount of orders placed growing by 24% year-over-year to 543 million.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

