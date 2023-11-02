Beats Studio Pro, one of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2023, are a massive 43% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In the same way you can count on the seasons changing, you know that Oprah will drop her anticipated Favorite Things list every year for holiday gifting inspiration. Like clockwork, the 2023 list is now out, and it has picks across essential categories like style and wellness, among others.

We’ve already highlighted a deal on what Oprah called a “brilliant below-the-seat bag,” but now we’re turning our attention to Beats Studio Pro. A pair of headphones that deliver robust audio in our testing and, more importantly, are one of Oprah’s latest faves.

While her admiration for Beats Studio Pro is not surprising, the fact that they’re a massive 43% off is, bringing the price down to just $200—almost as low as they were on Prime Big Deal Days—on Amazon in all four colors: Deep Brown, Navy, Sandstone, and black.

Beat Studio Pro, $200 (was $350) at Amazon

Like any good pair of over-ear headphones, Beats Studio Pro have a long list of features and an ultra-comfortable design. The earcups are oversized to fit nearly any ear shape comfortably, and Beats doubled down on memory foam padding. The same goes for the top band, which will effectively fade away without applying pressure after just a few minutes.

You can wear these comfortably throughout your work day and even on a long-haul flight. Plus, unlike AirPods Max, Beats Studio Pro folds in half for easy portability and comes with an eco-friendly carrying case/pouch to protect them while on the go. You also get physical controls for playback and other modes via buttons earcups.

Chances are you won’t rely heavily on those since these fast-pair with Android and iOS devices alike. It’s native to your Apple devices, similar to AirPods, and done through the companion Beats Headphones app for Android. Either route, these will auto-connect once on your head and give an equal feature set for both ecosystems. You can also monitor battery life but know you’ll get up to 40 hours of playback.

Beats Studio Pro also provides an ultra-immersive listening experience when playing back Spatial Audio tracks via Apple Music. You’ll feel like you centerstage at a live show or in the studio for an album track. You get better at separating between elements, and these headphones intelligently place parts of the track around you. Spatial tracks sound excellent to hear, with Beats' signature sound coming through as a vibrant mix emphasizing bass.

Lastly, Beats Studio Pro pairs the passive noise cancellation from the earcups with active noise cancelation powered by a custom processor, algorithm, and range of microphones. These can effectively let you get in your zone and do an excellent job blocking out bigger sounds. Studio Pro also supports a transparency mode so that you can hear elements of your environment.

All-in-all, Beats Studio Pro are an excellent pair of headphones, and they are Oprah’s pick with her writing, “I love all things Beats. Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best.”

Beats Studio Pro are an excellent pair of headphones in the color of your choice.

