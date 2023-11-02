OFFERS
Apple earnings top forecasts, but sales fall for 4th straight quarter on hardware weakness

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 8:38 p.m.

Updated at 4:44 pm EDT

Apple AAPL posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, but notched its fourth consecutive sales decline as hardware sales slumped and China sales fell shy of Street forecasts.

Apple said earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.46 per share, a tally that was up 13.2% from the same period last year and 7 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.39 per share.

Group revenues, Apple said, fell 0.7% from last year to $89.5 billion, notching the fourth consecutive sequential decline but recording a tally that narrowly topped analysts' estimates of an $89.28 billion tally.

Apple said iPhone revenues rose 2.8% from last year to a September quarter record of $43.81 billion, matching Street forecasts, while China sales fell 2.5% from last year's Covid-hit period in the world's second largest economy to $15.084 billion.

Revenues from Apple's key services business -- which includes Apple Pay, iCloud and Apple TV --- rose 16.3% to $22.31 billion, well ahead of the $21.35 billion forecast.

Hardware sales, as expected were soft: Mac sales fell 33.9% from last year to $7.61 billion, Apple said, and iPad sales were down 10.2% to $6.44 billion. Wearables sales, which includes the AppleWatch, fell 3.4% to $9.32 billion.

“Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services,” said CEO Tim Cook. “We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a major milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030.”

Apple shares, which closed at $177.97 Thursday, were marked 0.8% lower in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $176.15 each.

“Our active installed base of devices has again reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to the strength of our ecosystem and unparalleled customer loyalty,” said CFO Luca Maestri.

“During the September quarter, our business performance drove double digit EPS growth and we returned nearly $25 billion to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans,” he added.

