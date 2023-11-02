Alphabet stock can impact your wallet in a big way, even if you don't own it

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai County considers using $1.5M in ARPA money for Del Rio Springs Ranch State Park Del Rio Springs significant for history of Arizona Territory, railroads, water Nguyen stalling bill enacting exceptions to confession disclosures HUSD collecting feedback on district restructuring for next year Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Alphabet stock can impact your wallet in a big way, even if you don't own it

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 4:13 p.m.

Despite the stock market's response, tech earnings have been strong across the board. Mark Avallone, Founder & President, Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined TheStreet to discuss how the performance of big tech directly impacts consumers as well as how they may perform in 2024.

Related: Apple earnings preview: iPhone 15 outlook in focus as China demand, US upgrade rates weaken

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: For the most part, tech earnings, which is what we're largely going to talk about today, they have been pretty strong. Talk to me about some of your biggest takeaways from the reports that we've already seen. And Mark, I wonder if there are any notable trends or maybe surprises that you have observed that maybe you were not expecting.

MARK AVALLONE: Well, what we really saw was that guidance means a lot and what happened in the rear view matters. But sometimes what they predict about the future is going to matter more. And we also saw how painful the market can be to a company like Alphabet if it just doesn't hit a superb growth rate on its cloud division. So there, it's a mixed bag because taking Alphabet or Google, their ad revenue was strong and YouTube was strong and that's the vast majority of their business. And yet when the cloud numbers came in just a bit disappointing, the stock got pummeled down almost 10%. So we take away that if the good news isn't really good news, the market can be very punitive to these companies. And then what they say about the future can be even more important.

J.D. DURKIN: So what do they say about the future, do you suspect, right now? And maybe how do they even influence individual consumers that, you know, obviously, for the most part, if you have exposure to the S&P 500 Mark, you have exposure to these big tech companies.

MARK AVALLONE: Yes and in a big way. Well, we're looking at AI as a driver. And a company like Microsoft is now being coronated the leader in regenerative AI and as such is getting some market boost from time to time. But it also has superb underlying businesses, terrific management. And the response of the market in all likelihood reflects the entire picture. We also think that people are misunderstanding one aspect of 2024, and that's a giant election year. And Meta and Alphabet, while we consider them tech companies, they're really ad companies and people need to look beyond the nomenclature of them being tech organizations and realize they're going to derive a lot of ad revenue next year. And with the election cycle in full force, we wouldn't be surprised to see them have positive responses to a massive what we expect to be a massive amount of political advertising.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: