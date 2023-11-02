OFFERS
Adoption Spotlight: Hunter-Anthony

Hunter-Anthony. (Courtesy)

Hunter-Anthony. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 2, 2023 8:20 p.m.

Meet Hunter "Anthony," a resilient, fun-loving, soft-spoken boy with a great sense of humor and an infectious grin that lights up the room. Anthony loves pepperoni pizza and all things Oreo cookies. His favorite activities include playing the violin, building and collecting Legos, watching movies and hanging out with the people he loves. He hopes to become a police officer someday. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

