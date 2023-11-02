Adidas and Bugatti team up for an unusual limited edition shoe

Waking up in a new Bugatti is a pipe dream for many car enthusiasts who yearn for its earth-shattering top speeds, but cannot stomach the multi-million dollar price tags.

However, a new collaboration has emerged for those who'd like to take a shot at their Bugatti dream, especially those who play soccer.

A special pair for the pitch:

The French hypercar maker and Adidas ADDDF announced on Nov. 1 that they are collaborating on a very special pair of soccer cleats.

Limited to just 99 pairs worldwide, the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti incorporates several design characteristics inspired by Bugatti cars. Most notable is the shade of Bugatti Blue used on the tip and the bottom of the shoe, along with several inclusions of the Bugatti logo, in addition to the signature phrases of Adidas ("Impossible is Nothing") and Bugatti ("Create the Incomparable") on the shoe's backtab. Carbon fiber is also used on the bottom of the cheat's construction, which Adidas likens to its use on Bugatti's Chiron hypercar.

The front of a Bugatti Chiron sports car. LUDOVIC MARIN&solGetty Images

The shoe itself is based off of Adidas' own X Crazyfast model, which uses the latest and greatest in footwear technology to help soccer players dominate in their game, such as the lightweight Speedframe sole plate for "rapid acceleration," the Aerocage for support and stability, as well as the innovative and breathable Aeropacity Speedskin.

Though many collectors may be hunting for this limited edition item, Adidas Football General Manager and Senior Vice President Nick Craggs said that AC Milan left winger Rafael Leao and former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will wear the Bugatti cleats on the pitch during games in November.

To ensure those who want a pair get a pair, Adidas and Bugatti are offering them through an auction on the Adidas Collect Web3 platform between November 8-11. Lucky winners will receive an "exclusive digital shoebox" to redeem the shoes starting on Nov. 13.

The regular Adidas X Crazyfast, sans Bugatti branding, retails at $260 and is available in four colors on Adidas' website.

