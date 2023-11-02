A woman successfully sued American Airlines for a controversial reason

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
P-51 photo gift Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority moves to E-Keys for rapid access systems YCSO Weekend Roundup: Old dynamite found in Cornville CWAG Zoom presentation is at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 Veterans Day Dinner set for Nov. 11 at Elks Lodge Governor moves to help convicted felons chance to vote again; Sen. Bennett: ‘That’s not going to fly’ Yavapai County supervisors work to prioritize final $3.3M in 'unassigned' ARPA funds Angel Quilts donates some 30 quilts blessed at St. Luke’s to Birthing Center New roundabout laws are in effect statewide, Chino Valley Police warn Yavapai County considers using $1.5M in ARPA money for Del Rio Springs Ranch State Park

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Nov. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

A woman successfully sued American Airlines for a controversial reason

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: November 2, 2023 7:36 p.m.

How one sits when traveling with kids has become the subject of some serious debate in recent months.

One of the most heavily-commented-on TSA posts has been a video of a toddler jokingly grabbing the items and body parts of the people sitting behind him, serving as a reminder for parents to watch their offspring. Each day also brings with it new internet fights over whether the blame for having to ask passengers to move so that parents can sit with their young children should fall on the parents or the airlines.

Related: Internet rallies behind mother told to stop breastfeeding on flight

The problem has re-emerged in a different way when, at the end of October, a woman who had flown with American Airlines AAL won a $3,500 settlement over how a flight attendant treated her for how she sat with her kids.

An infant being fed formula from a bottle.

Getty Images

‘I was doing something that is absolutely allowed…’

When traveling with her 18-month-old twin daughters from Oregon’s Portland to Florida’s Tallahassee back in February, Erika Hamilton had purchased two seats to switch between having one child to sit on her lap and another in the seat next to her.

More Travel:

According to the complaint that Hamilton filed in Oregon’s Circuit Court for the County of Multnomah, a flight attendant on the flight following a layover in Dallas “belittled and harassed" her over not having a third seat despite American Airlines policy stating that infants under the age of two can both sit on a parent’s lap or in a seat of their own so long as they “have their seatbelt securely fastened during taxi, takeoff, landing and whenever the ‘fasten seat belt’ sign is on.”

“I was doing something that is absolutely allowed and that is already just really hard — flying alone with two kids under the age of two,” Hamilton told USA Today in an email.

The small claims court ultimately agreed with Hamilton and awarded her the $3,500 and an additional 4,500 miles over the breach of contract and “negligent infliction of emotional distress.” Hamilton had purchased the ticket for 9,000 miles and a $5.90 service fee that American Airlines also refunded.

The airline did not immediately respond to TheStreet’s request for its take on the settlement and the situation.

‘AA placed the safety of my child at risk,’ complaint reads

According to the account that Hamilton shared with USA Today, both Hamilton and the flight attendant involved filed reports over the incident with American Airlines before the case escalated to small claims court when the airline offered her only a voucher rather than a full refund.

The flight attendant reportedly said that she saw Hamilton experiencing "difficulty" with her twins and felt "concerned.” At the time of the flight, one of the passengers behind Hamilton offered to hold one of the twins during the two-hour flight to Tallahassee and Hamilton agreed to stop the argument with the flight attendant and proceed with the flight.

“American Airlines placed the safety of my child at risk, given it is much safer for my child to be seated in her seat, with the safety belt fastened, than to be a lap child in the care of a stranger," Hamilton wrote in her complaint.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: