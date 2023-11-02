A Shark vacuum that leaves people 'in shock' after cleaning is under $100 thanks to a steep Amazon markdown

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cordless stick vacuums aren’t for everyone, and there’s nothing wrong with an upright corded vacuum as long as you’re getting a quality product. Depending on the model, they can hold more debris at once and you don’t have to stop every half hour to recharge the battery. As if it couldn’t get any better, we found one at Amazon from a trusted brand that’s 55% off.

There’s no better time to add the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum to your cleaning closet while it’s $120 off, making it just $100. That’s one of the lowest prices it has been all year and is comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

It’s ideal for carpets and hard floors, plus it features a detachable pod that makes it easy to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach areas like baseboards or stairs. The machine also includes a detachable nozzle with two interchangeable attachments like an upholstery tool, and a crevice tool that are great for cleaning small messes and pet hair.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $100 (was $220) at Amazon

With a swivel head, you can easily maneuver the vacuum around furniture so you don’t have to rearrange every time you clean. The brush roll is ideal for going over plush carpets and rugs to dig deep beneath the surface. It’ll help pick up dirt and hair you might not have known existed. It can be turned off as you go over hard surfaces, and only uses its powerful suction to gather dust and debris.

Everything goes through an anti-allergen filtration system that’s completely sealed and uses a HEPA filter to trap even the smallest particles. This ensures that the air in your home is as clean as the floors once the cleaning session is done. All debris is held in the 0.9-quart dust cup and is emptied at the touch of a button, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.

It has over 25,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and one person said it provides the “best suction power ever” and has “changed cleaning” for them.

“I am still in shock at how much filth this powerful vacuum got up,” another reviewer wrote. “I’ve used for years a very expensive vacuum and it does/did not compare to the power of this has. Very easy to take the tank off to empty. I love [that] I don’t have to keep buying bags. I highly recommend this vacuum!”

There’s no telling how long this sale will last, so take advantage of the rare discount and add the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum to your cart for just $100.

