You can be your own Wolf of Wall Street and own his crashed Lamborghini

James Ochoa
Originally Published: November 1, 2023 8:28 p.m.

The vehicles featured on the catalogs of auction houses like RM Sotheby's and Barrett-Jackson are usually the most pristine and babied examples that can fetch millions of dollars. However, one auction house is selling a crashed car with a heck of a provenance.

One of the cars that will cross the auction block during Bonhams' upcoming auction this month is none other than the Lamborghini Countach that was shown in its damaged state in the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The 'Wolfie's' Lamborghini

The white-on-white 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition in question starred alongside Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio during the climax of the three hour film, where his character, Stratton Oakmont pump-and-dump artist Jordan Belfort, crawls toward and drives home while under the influence of Quaaludes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

According to Bonhams, the crashed Countach that was presented by police officers to a half-sober Belfort in the film has been preserved in its "as-filmed condition" by its owner since it appeared on-screen, with all the damage made by Martin Scorsese's crew left untouched and unrepaired.

As part of the listing, the car also comes with a slew of memorabilia from the film, such as a directors chair and clapboard signed by DiCaprio, Scorsese and Margot Robbie, two original crew hoodies, two DVDs of the film and the denim shirt, t-shirt sweatpants and Nike Cortez sneakers worn by DiCaprio's character during the unforgettable scenes the car is involved in.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bonhams estimates that "The Wolf of Wall Street" Lamborghini Countach will fetch between $1.5 to $2 million at its inaugural "On the Grid: The Abu Dhabi Auction," which will take place on Nov. 25 at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

More Technology:

Other auction items include curiosities from the world of Formula 1, including a Lotus Formula 1 car driven by Mario Andretti in his 1978 championship-winning season and a McLaren Formula 1 car driven by Kimi Räikkönen at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

