WeWork to potentially file for bankruptcy as losses mount

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Victim of Prescott aggravated assault dies; suspect in custody Prescott participates in survey to identify community priorities 3-decade photographer with Halloween birthday reflects on blessings in adopted hometown Picture This: Halloween fun in the Quad Cities

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

WeWork to potentially file for bankruptcy as losses mount

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: November 1, 2023 8:24 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Wednesday, November 1.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I'm J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out the first trading day of November. The Dow closed up over 200 points, the Nasdaq closed up 1.6 percent, and the S&P closed just over 1 percent higher.

This comes after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged for the second straight month. While rates still sit at a 22-year high, the latest decision gave investors hope that the central bank is done raising rates for the year.

Meanwhile, investors are still looking ahead to Apple earnings out Thursday, and the October jobs report out Friday.

Another story we're following is the continued decline of WeWork. The company, which provides shared co-working spaces, is reportedly on the verge of filing for bankruptcy.

WeWork was founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey. In 2019, after raising a billion dollars in funding, it had a market value of $47 billion. But then came its botched IPO. Larger than expected losses and conflicts of interest surrounding Neumann, its CEO at the time, put the IPO on hold for two years. By that time, the company had lost almost $30 billion in value.

But the company has continued to struggle, with current CEO David Tolley saying in August, "Excess supply in commercial real estate, increasing competition in flexible space, and macroeconomic volatility drove higher member churn and softer demand than we anticipated, resulting in a slight decline in memberships."

The company lost nearly $700 million in the first half of 2023 and $2.3 billion in 2022.

That'll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I'm J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: