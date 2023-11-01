The compact suitcase that Oprah calls a 'brilliant below-the-seat bag' is on sale for under $100 at Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

In case you missed it, Oprah’s List of Favorite Things 2023 was just released today, and it’s filled with her top-rated gift ideas from the year across every category, including style, kitchen, beauty, food, and wellness. There’s truly something for everyone and each item is available at Amazon and backed by the pop culture icon herself, so you know it’s worth the money.

One of Oprah’s style favorites that caught our attention immediately is the Take Off Luggage Carry-On Suitcase, which seamlessly doubles as a personal item. This one-of-a-kind bag is on sale for just $96, which is the lowest price it has been in a while.

The Take Off Suitcase boasts a unique design that transforms an ordinary 20-inch carry-on into a compact 18-inch personal bag. All you have to do is remove the 360-degree wheels and retract its handle. “As airlines add fees for putting luggage in the overhead bin, this company’s founder developed a brilliant below-the-seat bag,” Oprah said in her 2023 list of favorite things.

Take Off Luggage Suitcase, $96 (was $120) at Amazon

The spacious interior is ideal for holding enough items for short trips and works well with packing cubes (sold separately) to further enhance your experience. There are two zip pockets that hold everything securely in place, along with a buckle strap. And speaking of security, there is also a TSA-approved lock on the outside of the bag that helps keep valuables safe at all times. You’ll want to follow your specific airline's measurements, rules, and regulations when packing to avoid issues.

Oprah isn’t the only one who thinks this piece of luggage is one of the suitcases around. Several other reviewers call it “the best,” and one person went as far as to say it’s their “best purchase for the year thus far.”

“This has worked like a charm for all my flights this summer,” another reviewer wrote. “It’s so nice to not have to worry about if I packed my things in the perfect formation for my bag to fit in the personal item sizer. The wheels come off so easily and I can typically fasten them back on in the time between scanning my boarding pass and stepping on the plane—it’s a genius product.”

Whether buying it for yourself or giving it as a gift, the Take Off Luggage Suitcase and Personal Item is one thing you won’t want to miss out on, especially while it’s discounted to under $100.

