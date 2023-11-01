Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments
Prescott Fire and Police departments received a gift of Teddy bears from the Estate of John and Cheryl Langdon. John, who was a former Prescott Fire arson investigator and his wife, Cheryl, collected hundreds of teddy bears over the years. The new owner of Naomis Clutter Clearers sold many of the bears at John’s estate sale and with the help of Rachel Robertson the remainder of the collection was donated to be used by fire and police departments in traumatic situations involving children.
Pictured from left: Prescott firefighter Jason Beyea, Langdon’s family friends Rachel Robertson, and Nina Lemons, Naomi Hinojosa, owner and operator of Naomi’s Clutter Clearers, and Chad Beyea with Prescott Police Department. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)