Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November

(Courier file photo)

(Courier file photo)

Originally Published: November 1, 2023 6:55 p.m.

Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) will be hosting two car seat installation verification checks on Sunday, Nov. 5 and Sunday Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Kohl’s parking lot at 3280 North Glassford Hill Road. Each caregiver should prepare for a half hour allotted time for the car seat check.

As the weather becomes colder, the PVPD would like to remind caregivers who have children in car seats to remove their winter jackets before buckling the child into the seat. Below are steps to see if your child will need to remove their jacket.

Step 1: Put the coat on your child, sit them in the car seat and fasten the harness. Tighten the harness until you can no longer pinch any of the webbing with your thumb and forefinger.

Step 2: Without loosening the harness at all, unhook it and remove your child from the car seat. Take the coat off, put your child back in the car seat, and buckle the harness straps, which should be adjusted just as they were when the child was wearing the coat. If you can pinch the webbing between your thumb and forefinger now, then the coat is too bulky to be worn under the harness. If a child wears his or her jacket while in the car seat it could pose as a threat to the child, as the harness may not be effective.

Child safety is the responsibility of every caregiver, and the PVPD is committed to doing everything possible to assist in child safety. Any questions you can call Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.

