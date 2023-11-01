Goodbye pumpkin spice: Here are top new fast foods coming out in November

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Victim of Prescott aggravated assault dies; suspect in custody Prescott participates in survey to identify community priorities 3-decade photographer with Halloween birthday reflects on blessings in adopted hometown Picture This: Halloween fun in the Quad Cities

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Goodbye pumpkin spice: Here are top new fast foods coming out in November

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 1, 2023 9:08 p.m.

It's kind of difficult to overstate the chokehold that pumpkin spice had over the global citizens of 2023.

It's even more difficult to put the great debate of pumpkin spice's merits versus annoyances into the perspective of global history.

Related: McDonald's CEO sends dire warning to California

Consider, for example, explaining why almost everyone has very strong opinion on the flavor to an average peasant from 600 some-odd years ago fighting for his or her life.

In the 1400s, the average person had concerns about the newly introduced Gutenberg printing press, the Black Death, the Ottomans as the new rulers of Byzantium, and whether Richard, Duke of York really had a stronger claim to the English throne than poor Henry VI.

When you put it into perspective like that, our arguments about the cloying nature of pumpkin spice seem pretty trivial, but this is 2023 and that's simply what we do.

Say what you will, pumpkin spice sure has staying power, and given its reign of over 20 years now, it's lasted longer than some English dynastic families (spoiler alert: Henry VI did not keep his throne).

November brings new flavors and treats

Despite our increasingly advanced and technologically integrated society nowadays, our conversations surrounding pop culture seem, at times, much simpler.

So if you've had enough of fighting over pumpkin spice and waiting through Starbucks' SBUX long lines, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief. Because new flavors are arriving daily at the local supermarket, restaurant, and drive thru.

The rumors are true...

DIGIORNO. THANKSGIVING. PIZZA.

Each Wednesday in November until Thanksgiving at 12pm ET, we'll be dropping a limited number for $11.23 each at https://t.co/XWiEnUVV4i.

Available starting NOW. You in? pic.twitter.com/c9L623Zf3o

— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2023

Here's a list of some hotly anticipated new products and menu items we'll be seeing in November.

  1. DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza, which "features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses plus a crispy onion topping," according to a press release. Available online starting in November.
  2. Coffee Mate Iced Coffee, available now in two flavors: French Vanilla and Caramel.
  3. Oreo Hot Cocoa, featuring hot cocoa and marshmallow flavored creme, available for a limited time.
  4. Wetzel’s Pretzels S’mores Bitz, featuring "iconic pillowy, buttery pretzel bitz are drizzled with world-famous Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and then topped with mini marshmallows, a sprinkling of chocolate chips and lightly dusted with graham cracker crumbles." Available from October 23 through January 14.
  5. New TGI Friday's apps, including Margarita Shrimp Cocktail, Truffle Tot-chos, Steakhouse Meatballs, Loaded Poblano Queso, Thai Mango Salad, Harvest Grains Salad, Chicken Al Pastor Bowl, and Athletic Brewing Co. Upside Dawn non-alcholic beer.
  6. Long John Silver’s Cheese Bites, which are "made with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, lightly coated in a homestyle breading and fried to golden perfection."
  7. KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, featuring Classic Chicken Wrap, Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap, and Mac & Cheese Wrap starting November 12. Also new: the Colonel’s Homestyle Brownie.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: