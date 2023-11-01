Goodbye pumpkin spice: Here are top new fast foods coming out in November
It's kind of difficult to overstate the chokehold that pumpkin spice had over the global citizens of 2023.
It's even more difficult to put the great debate of pumpkin spice's merits versus annoyances into the perspective of global history.
Consider, for example, explaining why almost everyone has very strong opinion on the flavor to an average peasant from 600 some-odd years ago fighting for his or her life.
In the 1400s, the average person had concerns about the newly introduced Gutenberg printing press, the Black Death, the Ottomans as the new rulers of Byzantium, and whether Richard, Duke of York really had a stronger claim to the English throne than poor Henry VI.
When you put it into perspective like that, our arguments about the cloying nature of pumpkin spice seem pretty trivial, but this is 2023 and that's simply what we do.
Say what you will, pumpkin spice sure has staying power, and given its reign of over 20 years now, it's lasted longer than some English dynastic families (spoiler alert: Henry VI did not keep his throne).
November brings new flavors and treats
Despite our increasingly advanced and technologically integrated society nowadays, our conversations surrounding pop culture seem, at times, much simpler.
So if you've had enough of fighting over pumpkin spice and waiting through Starbucks' SBUX long lines, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief. Because new flavors are arriving daily at the local supermarket, restaurant, and drive thru.
The rumors are true...— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2023
DIGIORNO. THANKSGIVING. PIZZA.
Each Wednesday in November until Thanksgiving at 12pm ET, we'll be dropping a limited number for $11.23 each at https://t.co/XWiEnUVV4i.
Available starting NOW. You in? pic.twitter.com/c9L623Zf3o
Here's a list of some hotly anticipated new products and menu items we'll be seeing in November.
- DiGiorno Thanksgiving Pizza, which "features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses plus a crispy onion topping," according to a press release. Available online starting in November.
- Coffee Mate Iced Coffee, available now in two flavors: French Vanilla and Caramel.
- Oreo Hot Cocoa, featuring hot cocoa and marshmallow flavored creme, available for a limited time.
- Wetzel’s Pretzels S’mores Bitz, featuring "iconic pillowy, buttery pretzel bitz are drizzled with world-famous Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and then topped with mini marshmallows, a sprinkling of chocolate chips and lightly dusted with graham cracker crumbles." Available from October 23 through January 14.
- New TGI Friday's apps, including Margarita Shrimp Cocktail, Truffle Tot-chos, Steakhouse Meatballs, Loaded Poblano Queso, Thai Mango Salad, Harvest Grains Salad, Chicken Al Pastor Bowl, and Athletic Brewing Co. Upside Dawn non-alcholic beer.
- Long John Silver’s Cheese Bites, which are "made with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, lightly coated in a homestyle breading and fried to golden perfection."
- KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, featuring Classic Chicken Wrap, Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap, and Mac & Cheese Wrap starting November 12. Also new: the Colonel’s Homestyle Brownie.
