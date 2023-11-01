Goodbye pumpkin spice: Here are top new fast foods coming out in November

It's kind of difficult to overstate the chokehold that pumpkin spice had over the global citizens of 2023.

It's even more difficult to put the great debate of pumpkin spice's merits versus annoyances into the perspective of global history.

Consider, for example, explaining why almost everyone has very strong opinion on the flavor to an average peasant from 600 some-odd years ago fighting for his or her life.

In the 1400s, the average person had concerns about the newly introduced Gutenberg printing press, the Black Death, the Ottomans as the new rulers of Byzantium, and whether Richard, Duke of York really had a stronger claim to the English throne than poor Henry VI.

When you put it into perspective like that, our arguments about the cloying nature of pumpkin spice seem pretty trivial, but this is 2023 and that's simply what we do.

Say what you will, pumpkin spice sure has staying power, and given its reign of over 20 years now, it's lasted longer than some English dynastic families (spoiler alert: Henry VI did not keep his throne).

November brings new flavors and treats

Despite our increasingly advanced and technologically integrated society nowadays, our conversations surrounding pop culture seem, at times, much simpler.



So if you've had enough of fighting over pumpkin spice and waiting through Starbucks' SBUX long lines, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief. Because new flavors are arriving daily at the local supermarket, restaurant, and drive thru.

The rumors are true...



DIGIORNO. THANKSGIVING. PIZZA.



Each Wednesday in November until Thanksgiving at 12pm ET, we'll be dropping a limited number for $11.23 each at https://t.co/XWiEnUVV4i.



Available starting NOW. You in? pic.twitter.com/c9L623Zf3o — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2023

Here's a list of some hotly anticipated new products and menu items we'll be seeing in November.