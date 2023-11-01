Disney to buy remaining stake in Hulu as Peltz returns to push for board seats

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Teddy bears donated to Prescott Fire and Police departments Prescott Valley Police to hold car safety seat checks in November VFW Post 10227 to give out poppies on Veterans Day Legislative Summit to be hosted by Yavapai College, 1 p.m. Nov. 21 Humboldt Education Foundation fundraiser at Human Bean on Nov. 3 in Prescott Valley Daily Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos Victim of Prescott aggravated assault dies; suspect in custody Prescott participates in survey to identify community priorities 3-decade photographer with Halloween birthday reflects on blessings in adopted hometown Picture This: Halloween fun in the Quad Cities

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Disney to buy remaining stake in Hulu as Peltz returns to push for board seats

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 1, 2023 8:49 p.m.

Walt Disney DIS shares edged higher in after-hours trading after the media and entertainment giant unveiled plans to purchase and take complete control of the Hulu streaming platform.

Disney said it would buy the 33% stake in Hulu that it doesn't already own from Comcast CMCSA and will pay the group's NBCU division $8.61 billion by December 1 as part of a previously-agreed arrangement in 2019.

The purchase price pegs the so-called 'floor value' of Hulu at $27.5 billion.

"Under the appraisal process agreed to by Disney and Comcast, Hulu’s equity fair value will be assessed as of September 30, 2023, and if the value is ultimately determined to be greater than the guaranteed floor value, Disney will pay NBCU its percentage of the difference between the equity fair value and the guaranteed floor value," Disney said in a statement.

"While the timing of the appraisal process is uncertain, we anticipate it should be completed during the 2024 calendar year," the statement added.

Disney shares were marked 0.28% higher in after-hours trading immediately following news of the purchase to indicate a Thursday opening bell price of $81.20 each.

Related: Disney stock higher as billionaire Nelson Peltz adds firepower to board-seat battle

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz has reached a deal with former Disney executive Isaac Perlmutter that gives Peltz's Trian Fund Management control and voting power over the former Marvel Entertainment chairman's stake.

Peltz, who has been pushing for a seat on the board since late last year, now has around four times the voting shares he had when he first pushed for a Disney board seat earlier this year, the Journal reported.

Peltz and Trian abandoned their proxy fight in February after Disney CEO Bob Iger said "everything’s on the table right now" with respect to the group's 66% stake in Hulu after Peltz said Disney should either buy the entire platform or exit streaming altogether.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: