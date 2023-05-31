Obituary Notice: Xavier Jesus Rodriguez
Our beloved Xavier Jesus Rodriguez, 23, left this earth on May 13, 2023, to join our Lord. Xavier’s wings spread away in peace knowing how much he was loved. Xavier was born to Mario and Victoria Galvan Rodriguez on March 9, 2000.
He loved sports, motorcycles, and was a great marksman. He enjoyed camping, loved his car, and loved spending time with his family and riding motorcycles with his father, brother, and friends. He was generous, proud, gregarious and yet a little shy.
He spent time with his grandfather learning basic elements of construction. He worked for Emerge Transportation as a logistics specialist. He graduated in 2018 from Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona.
He is survived by his father and mother, Mario Rodriguez and Victoria Galvan, his brother Alex Rodriguez, paternal grandparents Richard and Esther Rodriguez of Prescott and maternal grandparents Charles and L.C. Longmeyer of Kentucky. Aunts and uncles Katherine (Galvan) and Max Lopez, Rebecca (Rodriguez) and Sean Estorga and Richard Rodriguez Jr.
A Celebration of Life for Xavier was held on May 20, 2023.
Condolences may be expressed at buelermortuary.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
