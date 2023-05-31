Obituary: James Elmer Morgan

We are saddened to say that James Elmer Morgan passed away at 91 on Friday, May 12. He had a long year of struggles, and finally found peace. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who left all of us with countless memories. Jim had an adventure-filled journey with his devoted wife, Shirley. The two of them experienced a full life together for almost 69 years.

His six children have many memories of all the experiences they shared with him. He offered his children many adventures. He took his kids on multiple hiking trips, swam across lakes with them, biked with them, camped with them, and taught them about astronomy and birding. He enjoyed traveling with Shirley and his kids and went on many memorable trips with them. Jim also loved music and enjoyed quite a range of genres varying from Bob Dylan to classical. He loved a good (or bad) joke and was especially fond of a good pun. He was always looking for an adventure and was eager to try something new, such as skydiving with his kids at the age of 84.

During his last years he took great pleasure with being outside, maintaining his plants and watching his birds. Shirley was always there, being supportive. They made a great team. It is very hard to realize he has left us. He will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life will be taking place in the near future. Details will be shared with everyone by family members.

Information provided by the family.