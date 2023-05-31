Obituary: James Elmer Morgan

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Senior Connection to present ‘5 Wishes - Advanced Directive, Rich in History’ June 8 Moms Demand Action encourages community to wear orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day June 2 Mobile home fire in Chino Valley under investigation CAFMA extinguishes salvage yard fire in Prescott Valley Regional Economic Development Center at Yavapai College offering free courses Meet the Fire Chief event coming to Prescott Valley June 5 House of Hope 316 celebrates 3 years of providing housing to homeless seniors YCSO investigating Coyote Springs homicide Game & Fish backs euthanizing mountain lions Construction underway: Highway 69/Prescott Lakes Parkway intersection to be site for new 1.5-million-gallon water tank, pump station

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, May 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: James Elmer Morgan

James Elmer Morgan. (Courtesy)

James Elmer Morgan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 31, 2023 9:32 p.m.

We are saddened to say that James Elmer Morgan passed away at 91 on Friday, May 12. He had a long year of struggles, and finally found peace. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who left all of us with countless memories. Jim had an adventure-filled journey with his devoted wife, Shirley. The two of them experienced a full life together for almost 69 years.

His six children have many memories of all the experiences they shared with him. He offered his children many adventures. He took his kids on multiple hiking trips, swam across lakes with them, biked with them, camped with them, and taught them about astronomy and birding. He enjoyed traveling with Shirley and his kids and went on many memorable trips with them. Jim also loved music and enjoyed quite a range of genres varying from Bob Dylan to classical. He loved a good (or bad) joke and was especially fond of a good pun. He was always looking for an adventure and was eager to try something new, such as skydiving with his kids at the age of 84.

During his last years he took great pleasure with being outside, maintaining his plants and watching his birds. Shirley was always there, being supportive. They made a great team. It is very hard to realize he has left us. He will be missed by so many.

A celebration of life will be taking place in the near future. Details will be shared with everyone by family members.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: