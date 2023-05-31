Obituary: Charles A. Arnold Jr.

Charles A. Arnold Jr. died in his sleep at Cottonwood Village Memory Care Unit on Monday morning, May 15, 2023. Charles was born on Sept. 8, 1934 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Charles lived in Prescott, Arizona since 1996.

He is survived by three children and six grandchildren. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was married to Margarita S. Arnold who passed away in July 2013. They lived out their lives in Prescott, Arizona.



Information provided by the family.