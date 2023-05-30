Adoption Spotlight: Thomas
Originally Published: May 30, 2023 10:07 p.m.
Thomas is an outgoing and cheerful boy whose favorite activities include playing at the park, blowing bubbles, going to a trampoline park and is happiest enjoying water activities. He spends time relaxing with his IPad-watching videos, playing games, and when he’s listening to music, dancing to the beat! Tommy’s favorite snacks are chips, candy, chicken nuggets and pizza rolls. Visit childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- 2 more mountain lions in Prescott killed due to safety concerns
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- AZGFD puts down mountain lion that had become public safety threat in Prescott
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
- Obituary: Mark Russell Griffes
- Need2Know: Prescott Holiday Inn Express receives highest honor for customer service; Bowen Chiropractic and Wellness Center reopens in Chino Valley; Toyful store coming to downtown Prescott
- Photo: Prescott-based 13U AZ Heavy Hitters ranked No. 1 in state, No. 6 in nation
- County Superior Court Judge Hancock pleads guilty to lesser DUI charge
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: