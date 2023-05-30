Adoption Spotlight: Shelby
Originally Published: May 30, 2023 10:06 p.m.
Shelby is vibrant and outgoing girl who enjoys coloring, dogs, and movies. She loves soccer and is looking forward to getting back into it. She would also like to learn to sew, knit, and crochet, as she really enjoys doing crafts. Get to know Shelby at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- 2 more mountain lions in Prescott killed due to safety concerns
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- AZGFD puts down mountain lion that had become public safety threat in Prescott
- AZGFD lethally removes fourth mountain lion to conclude operation
- Obituary: Mark Russell Griffes
- Need2Know: Prescott Holiday Inn Express receives highest honor for customer service; Bowen Chiropractic and Wellness Center reopens in Chino Valley; Toyful store coming to downtown Prescott
- Photo: Prescott-based 13U AZ Heavy Hitters ranked No. 1 in state, No. 6 in nation
- County Superior Court Judge Hancock pleads guilty to lesser DUI charge
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Master plan for home of ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ to benefit Prescott, Arizona
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- Update: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to shooting incident at Prescott carnival
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: