Local Memorial Day observances planned
Several Memorial Day commemoration events will be taking place in the Quad Cities Monday.
-The Prescott National Cemetery will hold its 2023 commemoration beginning at 11 a.m.
The event includes wreath presentations, a color guard, the playing of Taps, along with musical renditions of the National Anthem, Amazing Grace and God Bless America by Trinity Tompkins.
The keynote speaker will be Steven J. Sample, Director of Northern VA Health Care System and Phil Goode, Mayor of Prescott.
There will be no parking at the National Cemetery. Parking will be available at the Northern VA Medical Center Lot R. Transportation will be provided from VA Medical Center to cemetery via shuttles. Shuttles will begin at 9:00 am. Last shuttle from VA to the cemetery will depart at 10:45.
For more information about the cemetery, parking, or shuttles, please contact Robert Jones at Robert.jones12@va.gov or 928-717-7569
- The annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony in Prescott is set to take place from 9 to 10 a.m. at the historic Citizens’ Cemetery, 815 Sheldon St. Prescott Mayor Phil Goode, Historian Nancy Burgess, Tim Prater, U.S. Army (Retired) will be among those in attendance.
- American Legion Post 140 will host a Memorial Day Honor and Remember Ceremony from 10:30 to noon Monday at the Healing Field, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Greg Staley at 360-485-2592.
