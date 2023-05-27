Obituary: Terry Bruce Schultz
Originally Published: May 27, 2023 9:09 p.m.
On April 12, 2023, Terry Bruce Schultz went home to be with the Lord. He passed away at his home in Chino Valley, Arizona from natural causes.
Please join us in the celebration of his life on June 4th, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. with a pot-luck event following the service. Drinks, plates and utensils will be provided. The service will be held at the Prescott Livestock Auction located at 855 Auction Drive, Chino Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
