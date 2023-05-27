Obituary: Sandra Denise Riordan

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott resident decries hurdles veterans face trying to start a business Need2Know: Prescott Holiday Inn Express receives highest honor for customer service; Bowen Chiropractic and Wellness Center reopens in Chino Valley; Toyful store coming to downtown Prescott Experts: Arizona economy could be hit hard if default is in our stars Teens can submit short stories to Prescott Public Library for prizes through July 12 County Superior Court Judge Hancock pleads guilty to lesser DUI charge Fire damages shed at Prescott High School Public meeting set for June 6 to review Prescott Rodeo Grounds master plan Prescott National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony May 29 Prescott proposes $258M budget for coming fiscal year, down 8.2% from previous year I-11 project clears key legal challenge

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Sandra Denise Riordan

Sandra Denise Riordan. (Courtesy)

Sandra Denise Riordan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 27, 2023 8:46 p.m.

In loving memory of Sandy Riordan, 69, of Prescott, Arizona, who passed away on June 8, 2022. She was surrounded at home with love and support from her husband and daughter at the time of death, after succumbing to a long battle with Lupus. Sandy is deeply missed by her family and friends who continue to mourn her death and celebrate in her rich adventurous spirit that lives on through all of us.

Sandra Denise Riordan was born on April 22, 1953 to Earnest and Jacqueline Moser in Orinda, California. She lived a rather idyllic mid-century Californian childhood and was a loving and devoted second child to the couple. She is remembered fondly by her California community, who still hold and share wonderful stories and memories from her youth.

After graduating high school, Sandy briefly attended the University of Arizona in Tucson where she met her doting and devoted husband, Daniel Riordan. They wed in the spring of 1973 in the desert of Tucson, Arizona. They were happily married for 49 years at the time of her passing. Dan often recounts the adventures they had together: white water rafting, backpacking, hut skiing, home building, saying “We have lived so large. All of our toys over the years, we either pedaled, paddled, packed or pushed. Everything was paid for and we didn’t miss a thing. We didn’t feel poor. It was amazing. We had each other and we were out there doing it — together.” Their love and unwavering support for one another throughout their 49-year marriage has been a consistent source of comfort and inspiration for their daughter, and for their greater community.

At the age of 30, Sandy gave birth to their only child Shannon. Being a mother gave her another vessel to pour her love and dedication into. She was a good mom — kind, compassionate and patient, curating a vibrant, loving and fertile environment for her daughter to grow up in. She was diligent, organized, charming and a rock for her family. These are qualities that her daughter has grown to appreciate and works to pass-on to her own two daughters. Sandy never did anything halfway, whether it be homemaking, entertaining, baking, gardening, gifting or in her friendships — no corners were ever cut. Her generosity was boundless and her ability to listen and delight in others’ stories will forever be missed. Sandy made the world a better place in a multitude of ways.

A candle that burns twice as bright, burns for half as long. We know that Sandy’s light was bright and true. We know that her light will continue to guide us through dark days and that her vibrancy maintains, her adventurous spirit radiates, and her legacy lives on through all of us.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Earnie and Jackie Moser. She is survived by her husband, Dan Riordan, her daughter, Shannon Christenberry, sister, Debbie Jones as well as her two granddaughters and two nieces.

Love you forever, like for always, as long as I live, my mother you’ll be. Rest in peace.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: