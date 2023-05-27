Obituary: Sandra Denise Riordan

In loving memory of Sandy Riordan, 69, of Prescott, Arizona, who passed away on June 8, 2022. She was surrounded at home with love and support from her husband and daughter at the time of death, after succumbing to a long battle with Lupus. Sandy is deeply missed by her family and friends who continue to mourn her death and celebrate in her rich adventurous spirit that lives on through all of us.

Sandra Denise Riordan was born on April 22, 1953 to Earnest and Jacqueline Moser in Orinda, California. She lived a rather idyllic mid-century Californian childhood and was a loving and devoted second child to the couple. She is remembered fondly by her California community, who still hold and share wonderful stories and memories from her youth.

After graduating high school, Sandy briefly attended the University of Arizona in Tucson where she met her doting and devoted husband, Daniel Riordan. They wed in the spring of 1973 in the desert of Tucson, Arizona. They were happily married for 49 years at the time of her passing. Dan often recounts the adventures they had together: white water rafting, backpacking, hut skiing, home building, saying “We have lived so large. All of our toys over the years, we either pedaled, paddled, packed or pushed. Everything was paid for and we didn’t miss a thing. We didn’t feel poor. It was amazing. We had each other and we were out there doing it — together.” Their love and unwavering support for one another throughout their 49-year marriage has been a consistent source of comfort and inspiration for their daughter, and for their greater community.

At the age of 30, Sandy gave birth to their only child Shannon. Being a mother gave her another vessel to pour her love and dedication into. She was a good mom — kind, compassionate and patient, curating a vibrant, loving and fertile environment for her daughter to grow up in. She was diligent, organized, charming and a rock for her family. These are qualities that her daughter has grown to appreciate and works to pass-on to her own two daughters. Sandy never did anything halfway, whether it be homemaking, entertaining, baking, gardening, gifting or in her friendships — no corners were ever cut. Her generosity was boundless and her ability to listen and delight in others’ stories will forever be missed. Sandy made the world a better place in a multitude of ways.

A candle that burns twice as bright, burns for half as long. We know that Sandy’s light was bright and true. We know that her light will continue to guide us through dark days and that her vibrancy maintains, her adventurous spirit radiates, and her legacy lives on through all of us.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Earnie and Jackie Moser. She is survived by her husband, Dan Riordan, her daughter, Shannon Christenberry, sister, Debbie Jones as well as her two granddaughters and two nieces.

Love you forever, like for always, as long as I live, my mother you’ll be. Rest in peace.

Information provided by the family.