Obituary: Richard Francis Pruzina

Richard Francis Pruzina, 93 years old, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023. Known as Rich by his family and friends, was born to Frank and Bessie Pruzina on Jan. 19, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois.

Rich grew up on the South side of Chicago and on May 31, 1958, he married his wife Louise. They had three children and in 1973 Rich moved his family to Prescott.

Rich was a combat Veteran of the Korean War, where he served his country proudly. He was best known for his love of playing softball. Rich started playing softball in Chicago in 1945. One of Rich’s accomplishments in softball was playing with the World champion Chicago Bobcats. He continued to play the game after moving to Prescott. Later, after joining the senior softball league, Rich was often asked to play in the younger brackets because of his great ability to place hit. Rich was able to play the game he loved until the age of 85.

Rich is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise Pruzina; brother Fritz Pruzina of Chicago Illinois; daughter Karen Prieto of Henderson, NV; sons Richard Pruzina of Prescott, AZ; Joe (Melissa) Pruzina of Chino Valley, AZ; three grandchildren Ricky Prieto of Henderson, NV; Vanessa Prieto of Henderson, NV; Jordan (Taylor) Pruzina of Chino Valley, AZ; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial and service will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Information provided by the family.