Obituary Notice: Sharon L. Painter

Prescott resident decries hurdles veterans face trying to start a business

Need2Know: Prescott Holiday Inn Express receives highest honor for customer service; Bowen Chiropractic and Wellness Center reopens in Chino Valley; Toyful store coming to downtown Prescott

Experts: Arizona economy could be hit hard if default is in our stars

Teens can submit short stories to Prescott Public Library for prizes through July 12

County Superior Court Judge Hancock pleads guilty to lesser DUI charge

Fire damages shed at Prescott High School

Public meeting set for June 6 to review Prescott Rodeo Grounds master plan

Prescott National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony May 29

Prescott proposes $258M budget for coming fiscal year, down 8.2% from previous year

I-11 project clears key legal challenge