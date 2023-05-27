Obituary: Mary Hendrickson Polite
Mary Hendrickson Polite of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on May 15, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on July 6, 1949, in Ironwood, Michigan, and was the daughter of William T. and Lou G. Hendrickson.
Mary graduated from St. Ambrose High School as Valedictorian of her class, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Northern Michigan University. She has resided in Arizona since the 1970’s and is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Polite, the love of her life, and a former Navy Seal.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her brother William T. Hendrickson, Jr., of Anthem, Arizona, her sisters Margaret L. Steiner of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ellen M. Minturn (David) of Hillsboro, Oregon, and her nieces and nephews, Matthew R. Hendrickson, Alice C. Steiner, Frederick K. Steiner IV, and Leah R. Hendrickson.
Mary lived her life simply, being kind and loving to all with a deep faith in the Lord. She enjoyed nature photography and had done challenging wilderness backpack trips including the Continental Divide. Her adventurous past also included helping guide Colorado river running trips in the Grand Canyon and working at a ski resort in Utah.
Mary will be missed by all. A memorial Mass will be held on June 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Information provided by the funeral home.
