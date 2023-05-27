Obituary: Mark Russell Griffes
December 14, 1982 — May 12, 2023
Originally Published: May 27, 2023 9:14 p.m.
Mark, you’re free from the negative influences that haunted you. You can now soar with the eagles. Until we meet again. Love you, Mom and Neil and Deanna.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your Local Animal Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Need2Know: Springboard Hospitality adds Hotel St. Michael in Prescott to portfolio; Remodeled Denny’s has reopened on Gail Gardner Way; Gina’s Glorious, Grassy Grounds on Sniffspot opens in Prescott
- AZGFD puts down mountain lion that had become public safety threat in Prescott
- 2 more mountain lions in Prescott killed due to safety concerns
- Supreme Court dismisses Arizona’s last-ditch attempt to preserve Title 42
- Obituary: Tieg Scott Hanson
- Photo: Prescott-based 13U AZ Heavy Hitters ranked No. 1 in state, No. 6 in nation
- Five injured in box truck collision with motor home on Fain Road in Prescott Valley
- Mountain lion kills two small dogs in Prescott; residents warned to be vigilant
- Reports of mountain lions continue as Prescott Animal Control advises vigilance
- Prescott doctor charged in connection with transporting women over state line for sex
- Obituary: Cameron/Ciara DeCastro
- Shooting at carnival Saturday night being investigated by Prescott Police
- Update: Prescott Police identify suspect in hit-and-run collision
- Bears join mountain lions, other wildlife in visiting Prescott area
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 2, 2018
- Need2Know: Bed Bath and Beyond announces beginning of closure process; Outdoor retailer REI Co-op to open Prescott store this fall; C&C Cyclery offers products and services to mountain bikers
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: