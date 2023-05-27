Obituary: Larry Joe Snow

LARRY JOE SNOW of Dewey, Arizona, passed away peacefully with family at his home on April 18, 2023. He was born on May 26, 1943, to Joel and Louise Snow in Maywood, California.

Larry is survived by his wife Patti, son Tracey Snow (Ashley) of Huntington Beach, CA, son Wade of Chehalis, WA, daughter Kim Guerin (Scott) of CO, daughter Jodi Oen (Donald) of Dewey, and son Dale Bennett of Mayer, along with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Larry was a proud Crane Operator following in his father’s footsteps, which gave him much happiness. In 1986 Larry left California and settled in Dewey where he worked construction and owned and operated Deer Pass Farms, a horse boarding facility for many years. Larry met his life partner Patti in 1993, they dated, fell in love and married. They were soulmates and best friends until the end of his life. They built a beautiful home and life together, with so many laughs along the way, great times and many memories were made.

Larry’s greatest pleasures were his home, family, Street Rods, Indy and Drag racing, his many hobbies and good visits with friends and family. He was a genuine, kind, strong man and a master of tools and creativity!

He will forever be missed. A LIFE WELL LIVED AND LOVED. A celebration of Larry’s life will be held in the future at the Snow residence.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

