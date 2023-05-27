Adoption Spotlight: Xavier L.
Originally Published: May 27, 2023 7:59 p.m.
Xavier is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games, especially Fortnite. He loves playing basketball, likes Transformers toys, Hot Wheels and working on origami. Xavier’s favorite subject in school is science and dreams of becoming an inventor. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
