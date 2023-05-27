Adoption Spotlight: Xavier L.

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott resident decries hurdles veterans face trying to start a business Need2Know: Prescott Holiday Inn Express receives highest honor for customer service; Bowen Chiropractic and Wellness Center reopens in Chino Valley; Toyful store coming to downtown Prescott Experts: Arizona economy could be hit hard if default is in our stars Teens can submit short stories to Prescott Public Library for prizes through July 12 County Superior Court Judge Hancock pleads guilty to lesser DUI charge Fire damages shed at Prescott High School Public meeting set for June 6 to review Prescott Rodeo Grounds master plan Prescott National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony May 29 Prescott proposes $258M budget for coming fiscal year, down 8.2% from previous year I-11 project clears key legal challenge

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Adoption Spotlight: Xavier L.

Xavier. (Courtesy)

Xavier. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 27, 2023 7:59 p.m.

Xavier is a joyful and curious boy who likes to play video games, especially Fortnite. He loves playing basketball, likes Transformers toys, Hot Wheels and working on origami. Xavier’s favorite subject in school is science and dreams of becoming an inventor. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: